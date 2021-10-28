Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors condemn Department for Education’s decision to delay Winnersh SEND school

DELAYING a Winnersh school will be a blow to families in the borough, said Wokingham Labour Leader.

Cllr Rachel Burgess said the Department for Education’s plan to delay Oak Tree School, a SEND school at Winnersh Farm, will put a strain on the borough council’s finances.

She is not the only one to condemn the delay.

Cllr Prue Bray, Liberal Democrat lead for education, and councillor for Winnersh said it was an “utter disgrace” for the Government to delay the plans.

“We have gone all the way through the planning process for this, and appointed a trust to run the school,” she said. “Now they tell us they’re not going to build it — possibly ever.

“It leaves children, their families, Maiden ErleghTrust, and the borough council in the lurch.”

Cllr Bray and Cllr Burgess were both concerned about the financial impact this will have on the council’s budget.

“We have not been told by the DfE the reason for the delay,” Cllr Burgess said. “If it is a funding issue then it is extremely disappointing, but part of an ongoing pattern.

“The Conservatives’ record on special educational needs provision is appalling, with funding cuts to Councils having a devastating impact on the provision, leading to some children waiting years for extra support, and cash-strapped schools being forced to cut support for children.”

Cllr Bray said it would mean many more children will have to study outside of the borough, with the council paying for places at private schools, a concern shared by Cllr Burgess.

Cllr Bray said: “Yesterday the chancellor announced funding for an extra 30,000 SEND places in his budget. But not here — he’s cancelled ours.

“It was an act in such bad faith. It’s a stupid decision, it’s worse for the public purse, and for the children’s education.”

Cllr Bray said she expects it to push the council into a multi-million-pound deficit for high needs education.

“The whole SEND strategy was based on this school’s presence,” she added.

Cllr Burgess said: “This will come as another blow for families in the borough who have been badly served by special educational needs provision.

“The Conservative government just don’t seem to understand the importance of special education needs provision for our children.

“All children should be given the chance to thrive and with the correct support they can – it’s time the Conservatives listened.”

The borough council’s executive member for children’s services, Cllr Graham Howe, said the decision came out of the blue.

“We are urgently seeking an explanation for this decision so we can consider our options because, whatever happens, we need to provide high-quality education to all our children with SEND,” he said.

Cllr John Kaiser, deputy leader of the council and executive member for finance, added: “The DfE has said something about a problem with planning conditions, but we know that is nonsense as they are pretty standard things.

“If the real problem is money – and to be honest we suspect it is – we can have a proper conversation about that with them because this investment would not just be great for the children and families, but would save money as well. It makes no sense to delay.”