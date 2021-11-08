Labour leader criticises Wokingham Borough Council for ‘misleading’ residents on biodiversity

THE WOKINGHAM Labour leader has criticised the borough council for “misleading” residents on climate action.

Cllr Rachel Burgess said the council has made false claims about improvements to diversity in near Emmbrook.

Last month, Wokingham Borough Council hosted an open day to showcase a new public green space on Ashridge Farm.

The site forms part of the North Wokingham Distributor Road development, which is now nearing completion.

The 4.5 hectare site was landscaped by highways contractor Balfour Beatty and civil engineering partner Scape.

According to the borough council, it includes a variety of features to protect, improve and diversify wildlife — but Cllr Burgess said this is not true.

Cllr Burgess, councillor for Norreys ward, said: “The loss in habitat will be greater than the gain.

“Biodiversity is a complex area but there is no excuse for the executive to try and hoodwink people into believing there will be a net gain when this is clearly not the case.”

According to the councillor, the latest planning documents produced by the borough council state the new scheme will “still claim a net loss overall”.

“We also need to be clear that while a few newts or beetles are welcome, they are not going to have an impact on the climate emergency,” she added.

“We need to take effective action on the climate emergency in order to protect biodiversity — it is not the other way round.

“We cannot afford this level of ecological illiteracy.”

Last month, Year 7 pupils from the Emmbrook School were invited to Ashridge Farm to learn about the new green space.

According to the council, students learnt about different features which make the area more environmentally friendly.

These include a pond to attract dragonflies and grass snakes, footpaths with topsoil surfacing, and hibernation quarters and bat boxes.

The site also features tunnels to help newts cross under the road safely and has been seeded with wildflowers.

The council plans to plant up 70 trees on site, too, which is four times the number removed to make way for the road.

Cllr Imogen Shepherd-DuBey, Lib Dem councillor for Emmbrook, said the piece of parkland land is a welcome addition to Wokingham.

“I hope that residents will be able to enjoy it both now and in the future,” she said. “It is important for our heath and wellbeing for everyone to live near green spaces and we must remember to protect, include and maintain them where they are near to our homes.

“Making room for nature and biodiversity to thrive is an import lesson for all children.”

Cllr Burgess, who attended the open day last month, said she site is also “a stone’s throw” from a sewage farm.

She criticised the council for putting street lamps on one side of the road and failing to offer a segregated cycle lane, too.

“This means the pavement closest to the new housing is likely to feel unsafe for walkers and cyclists in the dark,” Cllr Burgess said.

“[Also], cyclists will [once again] be competing with either cars or pedestrians for space.”

Cllr Shepherd-DuBey said she awaits the Distributor Road opening and providing alternate routes around the town and relieving congestion.

“I also look forward to actually seeing bus services being provided along the route so residents can have a proper, greener alternative, to using cars,” she said. “At the moment, we do not seem to be getting the service our residents need.”

According to the borough council, more open space is yet to come as housing is built alongside the new road, which will link to existing green spaces.

Cllr Gregory Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said the scheme will help the council meet its ambition to make the borough carbon neutral by 2030.

According to Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, the green space also demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a “green borough”.

The North Wokingham Distributor Road is part of the council’s major highways project, which will see more than £100 million invested in new roads.

It is funded by statutory contributions from developers building new housing in the borough.

With the penultimate section near Ashridge Farm complete, the final stretch to the west of Old Forest Road is set to open by summer next year.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said it will play a “crucial” role in helping traffic move smoothly across Wokingham borough.