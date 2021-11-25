LadBaby’s Christmas message to Wokingham: Give a tin when you shop at Tesco

A SOCIAL media star with a penchant for sausage rolls is giving his support to a festive food appeal.

Lifestyle blogger LadBaby, also known as Mark Hoyle, is using his platform to raise awareness of poverty in supporting food banks this festive season, and wants people to give generously to the Tesco Food Collection.

Wokingham shoppers can donate at the firm’s Finchampstead Road store.

The LadBaby family’s numerous charity singles have been Christmas number ones for the past three years – the third act in the UK to top the charts for three consecutive years.

The collection, which is already under way, is encouraging people in Wokingham to buy an extra tin of long-life food to give to food banks in the Trussell Trust network.

And Tesco will help food redistribution charity FareShare provide food to frontline organisations and community groups.

Mr Hoyle said: “Everyone deserves to have an amazing Christmas but, unfortunately, a lot of people will have real problems affording the essentials for their families this year.

“No-one should have to go to bed hungry, but today far too many do, which is devastating, and we all need to pull together and do what we can to help.”

Mr Hoyle added a donation to the Tesco Food Collection is an easy way to help food banks and individuals across Wokingham.

He said: “By putting an extra tin in your basket to donate at the end of your shop, you could really be helping someone out.”

And the supermarket is playing its part topping up all customer donations by 20%.

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell added the items they receive are vital to the charity.

She is encouraging people to add an extra tin of tuna or bag of pasta to their baskets when shopping at Tesco this weekend.

“Generous donations from customers will ensure we’re able to continue providing much needed food this Christmas to a huge range of organisations supporting people in their communities,” she said.

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie explained any donations will be invaluable.

She said: “For many people, the winter period can be extremely challenging, so once again we are urging shoppers to give generously and make a difference to people who need our support over the festive period.”