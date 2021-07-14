Wokingham.Today

Ladies day celebration at Crowthorne retirement centre

Birch Place
Homeowners at Birch Place enjoy Royal Ascot Ladies Day event

A DAY AT THE RACES was enjoyed by Crowthorne elderly residents last month.

Retirees at McCarthy Stone’s Birch Place, on Duke’s Road, Crowthorne, were treated to a special afternoon tea to celebrate a socially-distanced Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day event.

Dressed in their finest outfits, they donned hats and fascinators whilst enjoying an afternoon watching the races.

The afternoon tea was held in the communal lounge for retirees to chat and enjoy the celebrations.

Nicki Beswarick, divisional marketing manager at McCarthy Stone Southern, said: “We were delighted we were able to bring our thriving community together once again at our Royal Ascot Ladies Day event, in a safe and controlled way.

“It was truly wonderful to see so many homeowners enjoying themselves as we served each of them an afternoon tea at their own individual table in the lounge, whilst they were entertained by the races. We look forward to hosting many more events like this in the future.”

For more details, visit mccarthystone.co.uk/birch-place.

