Lag your pipes, says WaterSafe

DON’T FORGET to wrap up warm this winter.

This is the message from national plumbing register WaterSafe, which has partnered with the Met Office to make sure homeowners in Berkshire have their plumbing ready for the cold season.

Residents are being advised to keep exposed taps and pipes wrapped up to stop leaks in their tracks. And WaterSafe is asking them to make sure stop taps are working, and to repair leaky taps and valves before frost sets in.

“Wrapping up pipes doesn’t just help prevent them from freezing and bursting but keeps the heat in, so you’ll benefit from savings on winter bills too,” said Julie Spinks, director of WaterSafe.

“Tackling such an important job before cold weather sets in can reassure us our homes will stay as cosy, warm and safe as possible.”

Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, added: “Anything you can do now to prepare for and limit the impacts of severe winter weather on your family home is well worth the effort.”