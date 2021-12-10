Last chance to get involved with the Wokingham Giving Tree appeal

THE LAST few chances remain to take part in this year’s Giving Tree appeal. Trees at all locations are now down to their final few tags.

Each tag represents a gift to be purchased for a youngster who would otherwise go without this Christmas.

Items must then be returned to the trees to be collected by volunteers. These gifts are then wrapped and given out by the charities benefitting from the scheme.

Organiser Gill Mckernan and her team of helpers have been kept busy by the generosity of people in Wokingham and the surrounding areas.

The team have been regularly topping up tags and collecting returned gifts since the campaign launched last month.

This includes collecting 50 gift vouchers which had been purchased and returned to Tesco in Wokingham.

“All the gifts are taken to Transform Housing next to Wokingham Library for sorting, before being taken away by the charities,” Ms Mckernan explained.

She is ever grateful to those who have been collecting the tags.

Ms Mckernan reminded residents to check the date on their tags, to ensure the gift is returned to its tree by the deadline.

“The date on some of the tags has already passed,” she said. “The charities have chosen the dates to give themselves plenty of time to wrap and distribute the presents.”

Giving Trees can be found at:

Tesco Wokingham (tags for gift vouchers only)

Tesco Warfield

Tesco Martin Heron

Newbury Building Society

Nirvana Spa

Wokingham Library

Sedero Lounge Wokingham

Charities that benefit: