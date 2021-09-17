Latika Junior Tennis Club celebrates 50th birthday

A LOCAL tennis club celebrated its 50th anniversary at the weekend with a fun day.

Latika Tennis Club, in Farley Wood Bracknell, unveiled their newly resurfaced courts to coincide with their milestone anniversary.

The club were able to update their facilities with a freshly surfaced court after money raised by members at the club through sponsored events, donations from companies and local government grants.

The club hosted a general fun day on Sunday, including a BBQ for all to enjoy and featured an exhibition match between coaches, and former Davis Cup players, Luke Milligan and Danny Sapsford.