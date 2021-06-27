Law firm donates £8,000 to Reading hospital charities

TWO ROYAL Berkshire Hospital (RBH) charities have received thousands of pounds in support, thanks to a Thames Valley law firm.

Blandy & Blandy donated a further £6,000 to Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS) and The Royal Berks Charity — and has now given £8,000 to the two organisations.

BIBS provides support to special care babies and their families in the hospital, and The Royal Berks Charity also works with patients and their families.

In July 2020, the law firm ‘adopted’ the two charities for three years in an effort to support their work.

Nick Burrows, chairman of Blandy & Blandy, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting these two fantastic local charities and to continue to fundraise in support of their incredible work.

“The vital role that both the Royal Berkshire Hospital and its staff and the wider NHS play in our lives has never been more evident than during the past 15 months.”

Sarah Critchley, chief executive of BIBS, said the £3,000 donation is a “substantial” gift for the small charity.

“The funds will be of huge benefit to us in our charitable activities: buying lifesaving medical equipment and refurbishing facilities on the neonatal unit, funding nurse training and providing regular emotional support for

families of sick and premature babies,” she said.

Jo Warrior, director of The Royal Berks Charity, added the funds will support two of the organisation’s projects.

“[They will support] our paediatric appeal to update the current overnight bedside facilities on our children’s ward from not so comfortable camp beds to very comfy reclining chairs, and our new staff health and wellbeing centre,” she added.

The centre will support staff wellbeing.

In recent years, Blandy & Blandy has donated nearly £100,000 to charities in the Thames Valley.