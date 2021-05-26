Law firm expands with new acquisition

A WOKINGHAM law firm is set to expand, after completing a deal for Bells Solicitors in Farnham.

Clifton Ingram, based on Broad Street, has bought the Farnham-based firm in a bid to expand its base into the M3 corridor.

It forms part of its plan to hit revenues of £10 million within the next three years.

Combined, the two businesses will have roughly 100 staff and operate under the Clifton Ingram name from its existing Reading and Wokingham offices, as well as its new base

in Farnham.

Anne Deller, Clifton Ingram’s managing partner, said: “This acquisition provides strategic growth into a new geographic area.

“We plan to grow the Farnham teams and greatly strengthen [our] offering, particularly with regard to family and commercial work.”

Dermot Burke, from Bells Solicitors, added: “We are greatly looking forward to writing the next chapter in our long history with Clifton Ingram.”

Bells Solicitors can trace its history in Farnham, Surrey, back to 1768.