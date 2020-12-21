Law firm’s festive jumpers help support hospital’s baby unit

IN A SHOW of festive spirit, a local law firm has been donning seasonal sweaters for charity.

Blandy & Blandy, the leading Thames Valley law firm with an office in Reading, asked colleagues to get dressed up to support two local charities.

On Thursday, December 11, the firm raised more than £400 through staff donations for The Royal Berks Charity and Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS).

Both charities are based at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, and support the NHS through their work.

“Thank you to our team for supporting our charities at this much needed time,” said Brenda Long, chairman of Blandy & Blandy.

“We are immensely grateful to all those on the frontline during this pandemic and we look forward to fundraising for BIBS and the Royal Berks Charity in the years ahead.”

Earlier this month, Blandy & Blandy also made a festive donation of 31,000 to the two charities to continue its support for their vital work.