Legoland prepares for adventures with mythical creatures

LEGOLAND is preparing to launch a new adventure when it reopens its doors this spring.

The Windsor-based theme park will be introducing its Lego Mythica: World Of Mythical Creatures from Saturday, May 29.

At the heart of the land, the park’s biggest investment in 25 years, is the UK’s first ‘flying theatre’ ride Flight Of The Sky Lion.

Standing at 25 metres tall, families will be transported to a parallel universe under Sky Lion Maximus’ wing and watch mythical Lego creatures come to life.

In all, 13 mythical creatures made from more than 1.7 million Lego bricks will also

be displayed around the new area.

Artist impression of the entrance to the new Lego Mythica land

In Creature Creation, guests can build their own Mythica creatures, enjoy an adventure play area and meet characters.

Helen Bull, divisional director at the Legoland Windsor, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the first Flying Theatre ride to the UK and today revealing all the rides and attractions which will make Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures a must-do experience for families.

“The whole country has never needed escapism more than they do right now and we’ve worked closely with children and their families to make sure our new land delivers the thrills for everyone.”

The LEGO Mythica land can be found between Heartlake City and the resort’s hotels.

Day tickets start from £29, while children under 90cm (3ft) get in free.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit legoland.co.uk.