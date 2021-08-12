Leighton Park head said students had ‘tremendous’ GCSE results this morning

YEAR 11 were full of smiles this morning, collecting their GCSE results at Leighton Park School.

The school said this year’s cohort achieved top marks, with some subjects standing out from the crowd.

More than half (54%) of those passing maths achieved grades 7 to 9, as did approximately three quarters of students taking chemistry (76%) and physics (74%).

Other notable subjects included German, where 80% of the cohort were awarded grade 9s, and music, which saw more than two thirds (67%) earn grades 7 to 9.

Matthew Judd, head of Leighton Park, said: “I pay tribute to the tremendous achievements of this group of students.

“Their hard work has paid off and they can look forward to the next stage of their education with confidence.

“Education is a partnership, and it has been incredibly heart-warming to see our students thanking their teachers and parents for helping them to achieve such success.”

In total, 82 students collected GCSE results this morning and 29.5% of grades awarded were 8-9.

Just over half (52.7%) were 7s, 8s and 9s. The cohort’s overall pass rate was 95.6%.

Head Matthew Judd, with Sam Rowe and his proud parents

One student, Sian Davies, was pleased when she learned she achieved the grades to get into sixth form.

Fellow pupil Connie Say, who achieved 9s in the three subjects she will study next year, said she was looking forward to results day.

“I feel like I am moving into the Sixth Form now,” she said.

Leighton Park’s first cohort of GCSE dancers also received their marks today, and were all awarded 7s or above.

Beth Butler, dance teacher, said: “The first cohort of GCSE dance students have set a high standard for future year groups. I am so pleased with what they have achieved.”

Head of Years 10, 11 and pre-sixth form, Beverley Eldridge, said the Year 11s have consistently shown “excellent resilience” throughout the pandemic.

“I’m so proud of them,” she added. “I’m delighted they have achieved such outstanding results.

“They took the switches between face-to-face teaching and online learning absolutely in their stride: that adaptability is what I’m most proud of: that flexibility is a real life skill.”