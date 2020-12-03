Leisure centres and libraries reopen following lockdown

AFTER four weeks of closure, Wokingham borough’s leisure centres are open to the public again.

Yesterday morning, the centres reopened as national lockdown came to an end and Tier 2 restrictions came into force.

“We know how important leisure activities are to our physical and mental health and we’re very happy to be reopening our facilities following the end of lockdown,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

“Employees and customers have been incredibly understanding and we appreciate everyone’s patience and adherence to the lockdown rules.”

Cllr Batth is now encouraging people to stick to social distancing guidelines and follow coronavirus messaging when using the leisure facilities.

“Maintaining these behaviours is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus across the borough,” he added.

Tony Penge, Contract Manager at Places Leisure, said: “We are delighted that our leisure facilities have reopened again, and judging by the feedback, our customers are incredibly eager to return.”

Wokingham Borough Council is working with Places Leisure to ensure all centres are Covid-secure, including putting up signs to encourage social distancing, making face masks mandatory, and implementing pre-booking systems.

Leisure centres which are now open include Loddon Valley Leisure Centre, Bulmershe Leisure Centre, St Crispin’s Leisure Centre, Ryeish Green Sports Hub, and Arborfield Green Leisure Centre.

However Loddon Valley Leisure Centre sports hall remains closed, and is due to reopen on Monday, December 28.

Grass pitches, 3G pitches, the tennis courts at Cantley Park and Woosehill, and archery at Cantley Park have also reopened.

And Wokingham, Woodley and Lower Earley library buildings will reopen from Monday too.

All will operate at reduced hours, enabling them to deliver an in-person library service in the safest way possible.

Under current plans, Wokingham Library will be open between 9.30am and 1.30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Woodley Library between 9am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Lower Early between 9.30am and 1.30pm on Monday and Thursday.

This will help staff to safely manage and quarantine books that are returned, which is particularly important as there are currently 32,000 books on loan across the borough.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure said: “We are delighted to be re-opening our three largest libraries, enabling us to meet demand and deliver the service as safely as possible.

“Prior to the national lockdown, our Wokingham and Woodley libraries had been successfully operating with Covid-19 public health measures since re-opening in the summer, and residents were making repeated use of our services.

“We are very pleased to also be re-opening our Lower Earley library, which has been closed since the first national lockdown, and we have a range of measures in place to ensure that all of our libraries are safe places to visit.”

Services are currently limited to the lending library and waste sack collection. Other library services such as computer facilities and events are still unavailable at this time.

All three libraries have one-way systems in place which people must follow, as well as hand sanitiser stations in the entrances for use when entering and leaving the premises. Face coverings must be worn inside the buildings and visitors should try to minimise their handling of books while browsing.

If a book is touched, but not booked out, it must be taken to the returned books area where it will be put into quarantine for 72 hours before it can be returned to the shelves.

“For anyone who is unable to visit our libraries once they re-open, we do have a digital service available,” Cllr Batth said.

“This continues to be a popular option and we were very pleased with the uptake of our online offering during lockdown.

“This includes an expanded range of digital books, magazines, music streaming and virtual events, which are available for residents free of charge.”