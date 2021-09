START your volunteering journey at this upcoming event.

Wokingham Volunteer Centre is hosting a Volunteer Recruitment Fair on Saturday, September 25.

It will offer residents a chance to meet with different charities who are looking for a helping hand.

The fair is running from 11am until 2pm at Wokingham Town Hall.

For more information, visit www.wokinghamvolunteercentre.org.uk, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or call 0118 977 0749.