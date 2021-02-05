Wokingham.Today

Leopards are changing – not their spots, but their timetables

Reading Buses
There will be some changes to the Leopard buses from Monday, February 8

A LEOPARD might not be able to change its spots, but from Monday, it will be changing its timetables. 

Reading Buses has announced that, due to lower passenger numbers, there will be new timings for its 3, 8 and 9 buses, which serve Shinfield, Arborfield and Wokingham. 

The Leopard 3 switches from every 20 minutes to every 30 minutes between Reading and Arborfield. The hourly service to Wokingham remains in place. 

Leopards 8 and 9 will become hourly giving a half-hourly service between Reading and Spencers Wood. Sundays will remain largely unchanged.

Leopard 3, 8 and 9 combine to form a 15-minute service between central Reading, the RBH and Shinfield Road before going their separate ways.

There will also be some reductions to Tiger 7 with the later evening journeys suspended due to extremely low customer numbers.

Robert Williams, Reading Buses’ chief executive officer, said: “We have tried to keep service changes and suspensions as simple as possible to ensure that we continue to provide space for social distancing on our customer’s essential journeys, while also toning things down to reflect the current coronavirus restrictions.

“Our team has worked very hard alongside our local authority partners to agree the best approach.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

