LEP outlines post-pandemic recovery and renewal plans to help Wokingham’s businesses in the wake of Covid-19

THAMES Valley Berkshire has been busy mapping out Wokingham’s future.

The Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has released its post-pandemic Recovery and Renewal Plan, designed to strengthen the local economy in the wake of Covid-19.

It proposes setting economic priorities for Wokingham and beyond as the country moves out of the pandemic, including increasing economic connectivity and collaboration.

Alison Webster, CEO of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said: “Our ambition is that Berkshire will be recognised as the best place in the UK to do business, to work and to live.

“Coronavirus has undoubtedly presented huge challenges, however the publication of our Recovery and Renewal Plan should provide a sense of optimism and hope.”

She said the plan offers a “blueprint” for the county’s economic future, and believes it could improve “prosperity and quality of life” for local residents and businesses.

Under the plan, Thames Valley Berkshire LEP proposes creating a more connected Berkshire in a bid to give businesses “a cutting edge”.

This includes raising the number of premises connected to full fibre broadband from 11% to 95% by 2025, to tackle digital poverty.

Alison Webster

“Connected Berkshire will also ensure the local workforce and residents enjoy greater flexibility in where and how they work, socialise and connect with their communities,” a spokesperson for Thames Valley Berkshire LEP said.

The Recovery and Renewal Plan champions collaboration too, which the LEP said will bring success and accelerate innovation.

To foster collaboration among local businesses, it is proposing a network of “innovation sites” across Berkshire with flexible accommodation and easy access to networks.

The LEP also suggests creating a skilled workforce through a Future Skills Hub, to help thousands of people access training.

It has also developed a five-year investment plan to support training and skills development in technology, health and social care.

To read the Partnership’s Recovery and Renewal Plan, visit: www.thamesvalleyberkshire.co.uk