Let It Go: Crooked Shapes heads up our WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist

THERE’S NOTHING finer than discovering a new treat and that’s exactly what’s on offer thanks to Wokingham Loves Music.

This week’s collection of tunes includes an appearance from Wokingham-based Crooked Shapes. Their Let It Go acts as a perfect curtain-raiser for a socially distanced show later this month.

And there’s more – Chris Hillman from White Star Records has curated the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack which features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene. There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Crooked Shapes – Let It Go

This Wokingham based three-piece perform their own original material that has a classic rock feel with a youthful modern edge. They are missing playing those live shows, having performed at many events including in the US, but they are looking forward to being on the bill at a socially distanced show on Friday, October 16, at The 1865 in Southampton. Here’s a great track from their Fallout EP. https://www.facebook.com/crookedshapes

A Bossa Elétrica – Sob A Luz Do

New Wokingham Jazz record label Wallen Bink, specialising in quality vinyl releases, recently put out a limited edition coloured vinyl single which included this track by the Swedish band that draws on bossa, jazz, funky samba and Afro-Brazilian rhythms. The label is getting such a good reputation that the single quickly sold out. However, there is a new limited edition black vinyl edition out this week. wallenbink.com

Bradley Watmore – Plain to See

Local musician and songwriter Bradley is back with his second single, a great piece of bouncy feelgood indie pop – www.facebook.com/bradleywatmore/

Aaron Cilia – Meadows

A sound engineer, lighting engineer & record producer and now this young local talent has released an album of his own music on which he played every instrument. – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist

Hester and the Heathens – Regenerate

An energetic and powerful pop-punk sing-along anthem from this three-piece local band, who are definitely one to watch in the future – www.facebook.com/hesterandtheheathens/

Rob James – West Coast Nights (Shuffla Remix)

Here’s a track remixed by Finchampstead based DJ, musician and audio engineer, Sam ‘Shuffla’ Brice – www.facebook.com/shufflamusicofficial/

Reliant – Antisocial

The new single from this Wokingham and Reading-based four-piece is an exciting and uplifting anthem that the band describe as an unconventional love song – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

The Gaslights – The Ocean

They performed a great set at Wokingham Festival last year, and now, this up-and-coming indie band have a wonderfully atmospheric new single – www.facebook.com/gaslightsuk

The Room – Bodies on the Road

Local melodic rock band The Room with their new single from their critically acclaimed Caught By The Machine album – theroom.band

Wishbone Ash – Blind Eye

A video of this track being performed live at last year’s Wokingham Festival by Martin Turner Ex-Wishbone Ash was recently released – www.martinturnermusic.com