Let it snow? White stuff forecast for Wokingham tonight and New Year’s Day

It might not have been a white Christmas, but there could be the right conditions to see in New Year with some snow.

It is exceedingly difficult to forecast in advance, but with much of the country already experiencing wintry weather there are hopes that a little of it will come our way.

The BBC’s weather forecasters, the MeteoGroup think that there is a chance that it could snow this evening (Wednesday, December 30) from 8pm onwards. Temperatures would be around freezing and it would be sleet first, turning to snow as the night progresses.

There’s more forecast for the early hours of New Year’s Day – Friday. A heavy snowfall could happen around 5am, easing off as the morning continues.

And that’s currently all that is forecast. It might not be enough to go sledging in and with temperatures hovering around 4ºC during the daytime, it could melt away very quickly.

As with all snow forecasts there’s a big but … snow is not forecast by the Met Office. In fact, it thinks Wokingham will have dry days until Tuesday, where there will be rain showers.

It will be cold and the Met Office has issued a series of severe weather warnings for the coming days, concentrated on the northern parts of the UK.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “An Atlantic frontal system looks likely to bring a mixture of rain, sleet and snow to parts of southern England and south Wales (today), but the extent of any snow is very uncertain.

“There is then a risk of further snow moving south across Scotland, northern England and the Midlands on Thursday.”