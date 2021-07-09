Wokingham.Today

Let the celebrations be-gin in Crowthorne

by Laura Scardarella0
gin and tonic
Gin and tonic Picture: sgroene from Pixabay

A GIN night will be hosted by Crowthorne’s British Legion club this weekend.

The Royal British Legion Club Crowthorne, on Wellington Road, is welcoming members and non- members to join its gin night on Saturday, July 10.

With premium gins available to try at £10 for three gins and one tonic.

Numbers will be limited so booking is advised.

Social distancing will be followed in line with the current government guidelines.

To book a table call Jod on 07812 350281.

For more details, log on to Crowthornerbl.co.uk

Related posts

Cricket club tractor stolen and driven through Woodley

Charlotte King

Wokingham Borough Council spends £6 million on roads during pandemic

Jess Warren

Attempted break-in in Woodley

Gemma Davidson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.