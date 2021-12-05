Let there be lights: Shinfield street comes together for festive treat

A LITTLE corner of Shinfield has been lit up for Christmas – and two charities will get some festive cheer as a result.

A team of volunteers worked through rain, sleet and snow to install 23 houses in Maybank, Shinfield Meadows with a string of colourful decorations.

Liam Murray, one of the organisers, said it took three days to complete the job which will raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Epilepsey Action.

“We stared last Friday and the weather was lovely but Saturday was atrocious and Sunday almost as bad,” he said.

“We got just about every type of weather imaginable but everyone worked on regardless. It cleared up a bit and just as we switched the lights on around 5pm, the snow started to fall which was really magical.”

Only five houses were involved in the scheme when it started five years ago but Liam and the team have already received inquiries from other householders to be included next year.

“In the past, we were climbing up and down ladders which was really exhausting and time consuming so this time we hired a cherry picker which was so much easier. The company, Sunbelt Rentals, gave us a really reduced price and we’ve also had great sponsorship from local estate agents, Dan and Neil.

“Hundreds of people come to Maybank to admire the lights. Every house contributes to the cost and they have a poster with a QR code in the window which people can use to send a donation.

“The lights will stay up until January 1st and it’s always a bit sad when they are taken down but they do brighten the area on these winter nights and raise a lot of money for charities.”