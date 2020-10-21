Lexie’s on target for a Team GB place

A WOKINGHAM athlete has qualified for a Team GB training programme after picking up a bow on holiday.

Lexie Carrie, 13, discovered her love for archery five years ago on a family holiday in Egypt.

Now, she has qualified forthe Team GB National Age Group Performance Pathway for archery, after pursuing the sport back home.

“I joined the Bowmen of Burleigh Archery Club about two and a half years ago,” explained Lexie.

“It’s a serious sport, but it’s also lots of fun and everyone’s really nice.

“I was really surprised and excited to be selected.”

Having previously won the Berkshire Indoor Championship in 2018 and the Berkshire Outdoor Championship in 2019, Lexiejoined a national talent development programme and was then offered a place in the Team GB training and has eyeson international competitions, including the Olympics.

Currently at Bohunt School in Arborfield, Lexie is oneof 22 students in the UK to be selected for the programme.

And she will be joined by another Wokingham student from The Holt School who trains with her at the Bowmen of Burleigh.

Shooting out of Cantley, the pair of friends are both coached and sponsored by Aim4Sport, based in Bedfordshire.