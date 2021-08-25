LFIE OF BRIAN: Lefty day

Brian Hicks

August 13 has been celebrated as Left-Handers Day since 1976, although the organisation that started this is long defunct.

It is low-key, maybe as left-handers do not want to draw undue attention.

Handedness is defined by the hand you naturally use to write, which requires fine and accurate control. Left-handers need more help developing the requisite skills for handwriting than right-handers due to the different mechanics involved.

They have an advantage using keyboards as the left side is used more than the right. Here in the UK, we stopped forcing left-handers to write right-handed in the 1950s, whereas it took Germany until the 1980s, and still occurs in some countries.

When I tried using right-handed scissors at school, I found that I could not use them in my left hand and eventually learned to use my right. Now left-handed scissors are widely available, although not always of the same quality. Right-handed scissors have also improved a lot and can be more readily used with the left hand.

I have found that older women managed to use right-handed scissors in their left hand when at school, unlike nearly all their male counterparts. Maybe this is an indication of greater dexterity, adaptability or determination.

Many years ago, I visited the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, David Normington, and discussed resources available to help left-handers in schools. In the past, there had been a special left-handedness research unit in Scotland, but he told me that Margaret Thatcher had cut all this kind of funding.

About 12% of men and 8% of women in this country are left-handed. About a half of left-handed males are like me and use their left hand for nearly all activities. The other half use their right hand for those that require strength, such as using a hammer or playing tennis. My brother and son are in this category.

Interestingly, some of these play table tennis with their left hand, as this sport requires more fine control, and play tennis with their right hand. These lefties make the best dentists as they are almost ambidextrous. With women it is different and over 90% are very left-handed like me.

There are genetic influences on left-handedness, with the mother having somewhat more influence than the father. The majority of identical twins are identically handed, but a significant minority are not, indicating other factors are also involved.

Left-handers punch above their weight, especially in boxing, tennis, table tennis and fencing. They have an advantage against right-handed opponents, as I found when I tried these sports. Part of this is down to right-handers only playing left-handers about 10% of the time and having less experience of dealing with them. It is the same with left-handers playing other left-handers.

In the 53 men’s singles tournaments held at Wimbledon since 1968, when they were opened up to professional players, 19% (10) have been won by left-handers, namely John McEnroe (3) Rod Laver (2), Jimmy Connors (2), Rafael Nadal (2) and Goran Ivanišević.

Rafael Nadal is actually a right-hander who was encouraged by his uncle to play tennis left-handed. No left-hander who plays tennis right-handed has ever won Wimbledon, but the Australian Ken Rosewall was runner up on two occasions. Rosewall also won the Australian, US and French titles.

In the 53 Wimbledon ladies’ singles tournaments since 1968, some 25% (13) have been won by left-handed ladies. Martina Navratilova has dominated with nine victories, followed by Petra Kvitová (2), Ann Haydon-Jones and Angelique Kerber.

Being left-handed does not stop anyone from reaching the pinnacles of political power or business, like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

Five of the last nine US presidents have been left-handed, namely Gerald Ford, Ronald Regan, George Bush Senior, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Another, Harry Truman, was forced to write right-handed, as was Ronald Regan. Many great artists were also left-handed, including Leonardo da Vinci and Escher. Left-handers can be rightly proud of their contributions to shaping our world.