Lib Dem councillor goes green

A WOKINGHAM councillor has earnt her green status.

Cllr Sarah Kerr, Liberal Democrat councillor for Evendons ward, has become accredited as a Green Liberal Democrat.

It is an associated organisation within the main party, with a goal to promote an environmental approach to policy.

Cllr Kerr is the party’s climate emergency and air quality spokesperson at the borough council.

She said she was delighted with the official title.

“I am an avid environmentalist and have spent a large amount of my time since being elected in 2019 on policy development both locally and nationally to tackle the environmental threats we face,” she said.

“I also put aside time to educate myself further on the subject to ensure I can base policy ideas and scrutinise council and government reports on facts, evidence and the necessary pragmatism.”

The Green Liberal Democrat logo

Cllr Lindsay Ferris, leader of the Wokingham Liberal Democrats, said accredited members of the Green Liberal Democrats have to demonstrate, through an interview, that they uphold the values of the party through their everyday actions and as campaigners.

“With the support of colleagues, Sarah has successfully campaigned on getting particulate air quality monitors and no vehicle idling zones into the borough which will both be installed this autumn,” Cllr Ferris said.

He said she has also championed a car club strategy and green walling at schools.

Cllr Ferris said Cllr Kerr is calling on the borough council to declare an ecological emergency and take action to improve nature.

She also has a focus on developing safe cycling and walking routes, and retrofitting homes, Cllr Ferris said.

“Sarah has been working hard for our community on climate and air quality issues, as well as helping shape our local and national party’s approach,” Cllr Ferris said. “We are so pleased that her hard work and dedication to the cause has been recognised.”

Cllr Kerr said she was grateful to her colleagues and environmental groups and activists who provided a “sounding board” for ideas.

“Collectively we can make Wokingham borough green to the core,” she said.