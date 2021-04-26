Lib Dems call for redesign of Wokingham’s new Southern Distributor Road for cyclists

THE LIBERAL Democrats are calling on residents to push for the Southern Distributor Road to be redesigned with cyclists in mind.

Last month, Rob Comber, a Liberal Democrat activist and candidate for Wokingham Without, presented a petition to the council to call for this.

“The new road network expects pedestrians and cyclists to share the pavement or cyclists to share the road,” Mr Comber said. “These houses are in the ideal walking or cycling range of the town centre.

“With 2,500 houses planned in this area, plus through traffic, congestion and safety concerns on the pavement will be a real barrier to people travelling on foot or by bike.”

He said the council should redesign the road, to encourage people to walk and cycle, which will also reduce carbon emissions and boost the community’s health.

The current road layout has yet to be approved.

Last month, the borough council adopted new government guidance that “puts cycling and walking at the centre of future highways design plans”.

This aims to “radically increase active travel” by making routes safe, comfortable, direct, attractive and coherent.

At the time, Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways, and Conservative candidate for Hillside, said the council is committed to putting the infra-structure in place for residents to consider walking or cycling.

A spokesperson for the council said adopting the government guidance applies to new policies and new schemes.

“It is not realistic to redesign any schemes that have already been approved or are at an advanced stage of design, nor is it intended by Government that any new guidance should override decisions already made,” they said.

They said the highways team has assessed the design in the light of the new guidance and believe it is a “good fit”.

But Mr Comber said he was concerned about the councils response to his petition.

“The council deny that there are any issues with the design of the road layout,” he said. “The council is prioritising development consider-ations over safety and potential for active travel. I am shocked as I thought the council was committed to tackling the climate emergency and reducing air pollution.”

Ms Jorgensen told Wokingham. Today: “The project has been through a stringent, independent road safety audit already and has been assessed as compliant.

“It will continue to have safety assessments through the project and we will take the appropriate action if any issues are raised.”

Cllr Paul Fishwick, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for highways, said the council “seems more intent on making it easier for people to drive their cars despite having declared a climate emergency”.

He said: “What we really need is choice and that requires safe and appropriate infrastructure to allow people to make that choice.

“We do not accept the response from the council on this matter as reasonable or in the interests of residents. We will continue to push and encourage residents to do the same.”

Also standing in Wokingham Without: Pauline Heilliar-Symons, Conservative, Brent Lees, Labour. Also standing in Hillside: Wes Budd, Lib Dem and Hari Sarasan, Labour