Lib Dems take control of Wokingham Town Council following by-election win

WOKINGHAM TOWN Council is now under Liberal Democrat control after the party won a by-election.

Their candidate, Jane Ainslie, came top of the Wescott East poll, held on Thursday, November 25.

The result meant an end to the No Overall Control status of the town council, as the win was enough to see the Lib Dems have a majority.

The by-election had been called after Conservative Julian McGhee-Sumner stepped down due to work commitments.

Ms Ainslie had 479 votes.

Conservative candidate Mike Townend was second with 312 votes, while Labour’s Ellie Crabb had 66 votes.

Three ballots were spoilt.

Mr Townend said that while it had not been the result he had wanted, the party had had “a great campaign”.

“We met loads of people on the doorstep, really, really engaging (with them),” he said.

“I congratulate Jane and wish her the best of luck. I hope she serves on the town council with distinction.”

He added: “I’m sure we will be back to fight another day.”

Ms Ainslie said: “I feel completely overwhelmed (by the result), and amazed and so privileged.

“We’ve had such amazing support from the fantastic Lib Dem team who have put so much work into the election, and I think that’s why we’ve got the result we’ve got today.”

Her priorities will be working with local schools.

“I’m very interested in all issues associated with children,” she said, adding, “I’d like to get involved in the arts and culture side of things.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Speaking to the Wescott East electorate, she said: “A massive, massive thank you for putting your trust and faith in me to do a good job to represent you.”

The election had a turn out of 29%, with 870 votes cast: 402 in person on the day and 468 postal votes.