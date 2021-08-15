Liberty is a star of tomorrow: talented youngster to join performing arts academy

A WOKINGHAM student will be stepping into the spotlight after gaining a place at a performing arts college.

Liberty Petty, a pupil at children’s theatre school Steppin Out Stars of Tomorrow, received offers from three different courses to start this September.

She was offered places at performing arts academy Read College in Reading, Artemis College in Bracknell, and Reading College.

She decided to pursue her training at Read College, based at St Bart’s Theatre, on the two-year sixth form musical theatre course.

Due to the pandemic, Liberty’s auditions couldn’t take place in person, which meant she had to learn full ballet and jazz classes online.

For Read College, she sent over nine short video reels along with her application as well as a monologue and two contrasting songs.

Liberty’s mother, Katherine Riley, said she is “absolutely over the moon” for her daughter.

She said: “Liberty was thrilled and cried with happiness when she found out she got in and she realised that all her hard work and determination had paid off.”

Principal of Steppin Out, Shelley Otway, described Liberty as a “very talented young lady”.

She said: “She arrived at her first class with us 11 years ago dressed as a cat with a full face mask, and since then went on to play lead roles, including Dorothy in The

Wizard of Oz, the bearded lady in The Greatest Showman, a soloist in The Lion King and Bird Lady in Mary Poppins.

“It has been an utter pleasure honing her talent and I very much look forward to getting that call for an invite to her first West End show.”

Liberty Petty (centre) with fellow troupe members and Shelley Otway (left), who runs the school.

Miss Riley thanked the staff at Steppin Out for everything they have taught her daughter throughout her time at the school.

“The time and dedication from Shelley and her staff in working on Liberty’s natural singing ability and helping her to grow as a performer in dance, acting, and singing has, without doubt, been first class,” she said.

“I am extremely proud of Liberty as this is everything she has ever wanted. She has never stopped pushing on and I have watched her performances go from strength to strength. She is now ready for the next step.”

For more details, visit: steppinoutstars.co.uk