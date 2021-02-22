Lifetime Achievement Award for food scientist Roger means he enjoys sweet taste of success

A FOOD scientist has been awarded for his outstanding dedication to the industry.

Roger Angold, who is now in his 80s and working at Mondelez International, has been presented with the Food and Drink Federation’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

At Mondelez International, which has its global headquarters in Wokingham, he is working as a lead scientific consultant for Reading Scientific Services Ltd (RSSL).

He has spent the last 50 years becoming one of the UK’s most respected food scientists.

“I am surprised and honoured to receive this award, particularly because I have never really seen what I do as a job,” Mr Angold said.

“Thank you to everyone who has inspired and supported me over the years – it has been a privilege working with you.”

The food scientist said it has been hugely rewarding to pass on his knowledge to the next generation of scientists.

Jacinta George, managing director at RSSL, added: “Roger was always one of the first into the lab every morning and is tenacious in his approach to every challenge – a truly inspiring mentor for those around him.

“His vast experience and depth of knowledge have helped to strengthen our world-leading microscopy team.”