Lift your spirits with this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist

IF THERE’S one thing we need right now, it’s things to cheer us up, and that’s certainly the case with Wokingham Loves Music.

This week’s collection of tunes features some feelgood music that will brighten your spirits and get you in the mood for dancing.

Chris Hillman from White Star Records curates the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack which features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone, from those who know how to dance and those who think they do.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The Veras – Paper Cup Telephones

‘Love a good tune, something so catchy you can’t help grin from ear-to-ear?’ Then raise three cheers for The Veras – so says the band’s website and we’ll join them to raise three cheers for this single.

It’s a wonderful pop singalong with a 70s glam and 90s Britpop feel. You may have seen the band in their other guise as Small Faces tribute, The Small Fakers at local gigs including Wokingham Music Club (WMC) and we’ll hope to see them as The Veras sometime in the future – theveras.co.uk

Marc Woosnam – Unspoken

Marc is a local acoustic singer/songwriter who plays gigs in the area including WMC and the Bond Brews event on Saturday, as well as music venues and festivals across the south east of England. Marc released Unspoken as a single last year which showcases his personal lyrics and melodies delivered in a compelling vocal style.

A video performance filmed at Reading’s Silver Street Studios was included in this year’s Wokingham Festival virtual event – marcwoosnam.com

Helta Skelta – Meanie

Powerful guitar riffs, a driving rhythm section and a great vocal performance in the debut single from this Wokingham and Blackwater based rock band – www.facebook.com/heltaskeltamusic

The Orange Drop – Make It Her, Forever

Here’s some psychedelia from Philadelphia in the US, brought to you by Wokingham based record label, Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/OrangeDrop

Crooked Shapes – Let It Go

A track from this Wokingham-based rock three-piece, on the bill at a socially distanced show tomorrow at The 1865 in Southampton – www.facebook.com/crookedshapes

A Bossa Elétrica – Sob A Luz Do

New Wokingham Jazz record label Wallen Bink, with a track by the Swedish band that draws on bossa, jazz, funky samba and afro Brazilian rhythms – wallenbink.com

Bradley Watmore – Plain to See

Local musician and songwriter, Bradley, with his second single, a great piece of bouncy feel-good indie pop – www.facebook.com/bradleywatmore

Aaron Cilia – Meadows

A sound engineer, lighting engineer and record producer and now this young local talent has released an album of his own music on which he played every instrument. – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist

Hester and the Heathens – Regenerate

An energetic and powerful pop-punk sing-along anthem from this three-piece local band, who are definitely one to watch in the future – www.facebook.com/hesterandtheheathens

Rob James – West Coast Nights (Shuffla Remix)

Here’s a track remixed by Finchampstead based DJ, musician and audio engineer, Sam ‘Shuffla’ Brice – www.facebook.com/shufflamusicofficial