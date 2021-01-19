Light in darkness to remember Holocaust victims

RESIDENTS are invited to remember victims of the Holocaust later this month.

The memorial day falls on Wednesday, January 27, but Reading Borough Council is hosting an event the week prior.

Running on Wednesday, January 20, at 7.30pm, the event will include candle lighting and a memorial ceremony, with music from the Maidenhead Synagogue Choir. George Donath, a child survivor of Nazi occupation, will be the keynote speaker.

The theme for the year is being the light in the darkness. It is supported by Reading Hebrew Congregation, Maidenhead Synagogue, Reading Refugee Support Group and Berkshire Rwandese Community.

The memorial is free, but places must be registered in advance. Email: communications@reading.gov.uk