Light up a life this winter

THOSE who have lost a loved one are getting a helping hand this holiday season.

Thames Hospice has launched its ‘Light up a Life’ fundraising appeal to support bereaved families facing this Christmas.

The initiative aims to raise funds for the Hospice to allow it to continue helping patients and families throughout the winter season.

“We are with families from the moment a patient is admitted, through illness, through death and through grief,” said Sonia, specialist social worker at Thames Hospice.

“Over these past few months, my team and I have worked from our homes and have seen the people we care for on the screen and on the phone, which is very difficult for them and for us when there is such a need to be close by to hold a hand or offer a hug.”

The Hospice will also be hosting its annual Light up a Life service, but it will be a virtual affair this year.

With Christmas carols, musical performances and poetry readings, the organisation hopes the service will allow people to pause and remember loved ones no longer with us.

The service will be streamed virtually on Sunday, December 13 at 4pm.

To find out more about the appeal, visit: www.thameshospice.org.uk/lual