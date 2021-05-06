Lights, camera, action: Shinfield Studios plans information event to explain plans

THE NEW film studios opening in Shinfield is holding an information event on Monday to outline the second phase of plans.

In March, the borough council approved the first set of plans for Shinfield Studios.

The company is running an online information event at 6pm on Monday, May 11 to share plans for the second phase at the Thames Valley Science Park site.

These include 14 permanent sound stages, supporting offices and workshops.

The company will also seek to convert the temporary planning permission granted in the first stage into permanent plans.

Shinfield Studios believes the development will help meet demand for studio capacity nationally, as well as contribute heavily to local employment.

To register for the event, email paulh@curtainandco.com or call 07968 941 009

For more information, visit: shinfieldstudios.com