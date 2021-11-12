Lights fantastic: festive decoration ideas from Wokingham-based garden centre

A WOKINGHAM garden centre is encouraging people to turn their homes into winter wonderlands this year.

Squires, based on Heathlands Road, says that an outdoor light show will wow neighbours and make guests feel welcome.

To help people prepare for the forthcoming festive season, it has put together some suggestions for bright sparks to consider.

Its first idea is twinkling lights, which can be placed around the front door, wrapped around a wreath or plants. Alternatively, hanging icicle lights around a porch will add some sparkle without looking for Jack Frost’s mischief.

For those who want to go further, Squires suggests illuminated figures for display in the garden.

The range includes a set of five miniature reindeer or baby penguins. Other suggestions include a snowman or a stag.

And with a bleak year – never mind the midwinter – it’s little wonder that people want some seasonal cheer. The garden centre says that sales of this range are already up 60% on last year.

And modern technology plays a big part of another part of its range: Squires is stocking some jewelled characters which come with a remote control, so you can change the colour of your display and the effects – such as twinkle, flash, fade or static – at the touch of a button.

If only the rest of the festive preparations could be done the same way.

For more details, visit the store or log on to www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk