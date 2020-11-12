Lincoln Coffee House: Roasted the way you like it

Lincoln Coffee House – Family in front of shop

IT’S NEVER been easier for the people of Twyford to get their caffeine fix – and it can now be tailor-made to order.

Lincoln Coffee House, a family-owned business, opened its doors in the village centre last month, bringing speciality roasts to the local community. Seven years ago, coffee traders Jas and Simmi Sohal visited the London Coffee Festival and were inspired by what they saw.

“My parents realised that there is so much more to coffee than being commercial, so they decided to bring specialty coffee toReading,” explained Yurtesh Sohal, coffee roaster at Lincoln Coffee House. The independent coffee house already has two sites in neighbouring Reading, and they felt that the new Twyford branch was the perfect place for expansion.

The business specialises in tailor-made coffees, offering customers a variety of beans with different grinds, roasts and types. “The first thing we do is ask customers what kind of taste they like,” Yurtesh explained. “Then, we can understand what people want and we work with them to make a recommendation. “Then, we give them a brewing recipe so they can brew the coffee exactly how they like it.”

Lincoln Coffee House – Yurtesh roasting coffee beans

And Lincoln Coffee House goes the extra mile, roasting its own beans in a roastery just around the corner. “We roast our own coffee beans for a couple of reasons,” Yurtesh explained. “Firstly, before we launched, there wasn’t a speciality roaster in the area and we wanted to do something a little bit different. “We also wanted to keep the focus local, putting Reading on the roasting map.”

And those looking for a quick caffeine fix will be pleased too, because Lincoln Coffee House also offers sit-down coffees and treats. From espressos (£2.20) to smoothies (£3.50), customers are offered a variety of beverages to choose from.

And their speciality item – the bagel – is proving to be a big hit. “My parents worked in food and specifically in making bagels for a long time before opening the coffee house, and wanted to combine the concept of coffee and bagels,” Yurtesh explained. Customers can choose from sweet and savoury bagels, including peanut butter and banana (£2.95) and the English breakfast bagel (£4.45). The Sohal family is reaching out to local bakers for a supply of homemade cakes, too. In keeping with the local theme, Lincoln Coffee House sources a lot of its products from local suppliers. With hot chocolate from Mortimer and tea from Reading, the family try to support nearby businesses wherever possible.

When it comes to their coffee however, it’s a different picture. Lincoln Coffee House works with producers across the globe, with three direct trade relationships in Brazil, Colombia and India. This means that customers are not only getting some of the finest beans, but the farmers in these countries are getting direct support, too.

Lincoln Coffee House – Inside seating

“It’s important people know where their coffee comes from, who grows it, and to share that story to give credit to the farmers,” Yurtesh explained. And the Sohals are not letting the coronavirus get them down either, with their Twyford roastery staying open throughout lockdown.

Customers are able to continue ordering speciality coffees online, and there are discounts available. “We recently launched our website and to celebrate that, we’re offering customers 15% of all online orders until Wednesday, December 2,” Yurtesh said. Lincoln Coffee House’s newest site can be found on Station Road in Twyford, and will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am until 3pm during lockdown.