Linda walks 500 miles, and then walks 500 more …

A FINCHAMPSTEAD woman has taken the Proclaimers hit to heart.

This year, she has walked 500 miles and would walk 500 more, just to be the woman who walks 1,000 miles – and she has less than 150 to go.

Following the death of a close friend from bowel cancer, Linda Hall decided to take on a year-long walking challenge to raise money for various cancer charities.

It’s the equivalent of a one-way walk to Seville and requires her walking approximately three miles every single day, but despite two lockdowns, a global pandemic, and a number of injuries Linda has nearly completed her goal.

So far, she has walked 863 miles and is aiming to raise £1,500 to donate to three charities.

Alongside raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK, Linda is also fundraising for KatCanDo.

The Surrey-based cancer charity aims to support cancer patients by providing improved equipment and services.

“Last year, I discovered Nordic Walking,” Linda writes on her blog, “which soon took over from dog walking.

“Also last year, my friend was diagnosed with bowel cancer and sadly passed away.

“Through Nordic Walking I’d heard about the 1,000 Mile Challenge, so I decided to put the two together to raise funds to help the fight against cancer.”

Nordic Walking is a fitness technique which enhances ordinary walking, using poles to engage the upper body and proper the walker along.

And so far, Linda has burnt approximately 100,000 calories, ruined three pairs of walking shoes, and emptied six tubes of anti-inflammatory gel – but she’s still smiling, and racking up those donations.

So far, she has raised £85 for Macmillan Cancer Support, £70 for Cancer Research UK, and £47.50 for KatCanDo.

To find out more about Linda’s 1,000 Mile Challenge, visit: www.lindas1000miles.com

To donate to Macmillan Cancer Support, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1000-mile-challenge

To donate to Cancer Research UK, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1000-mile-canceruk

To donate to KatCanDo, visit: www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/lindas-miles-katcando