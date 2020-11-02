Lions run through country park

VISITORS to Dinton Pastures were left surprised last weekend, when they came face to face with a lion roaming the country park.

Leo the Lion was supporting members of the Woodley and Earley Lions during their sponsored laps of the woodland.

The cancellation of the club’s annual fireworks display at Laurel Park has left a massive hole in their fundraising this year, said Lion president Val Oakley.

“This hugely popular family event is the clubs major fund raising event,” she said. “Left with limited alternative fundraising opportunities members were out walking circuits of Dinton Pastures throughout October.”

The club hopes to raise around £2,000 for good causes in the borough.

For the next two Saturday mornings, Leo the lion will be with Guy Fawkes, in Woodley Precinct. There will also be an opportunity to make donations.

For more information, visit: www.e-clubhouse.org