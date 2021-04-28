Listen up for birds thanks to Dobbies’ new podcast

IF YOU want to make your garden even more green, listen up – with the help of a new podcast from Dobbies.

Dobbies Garden Centre, which has a site in Hare Hatch, has teamed up with the RSPB to talk about all things nature.

The centre’s latest podcast episode looks at how residents can protect and care for their local garden wildlife.

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies, said: “A lot of us will be preparing our gardens for the warmer months, and we can all do our bit to make our outdoor spaces more wildlife friendly. Helping nature starts at home.”

And the RSPB wants to make sure residents are giving nature a home too.

Following on from its Big Garden Birdwatch in January, it wants to inspire all of Wokingham to engage in more nature-friendly practices outside.

Ally Lemon, conservation officer at the RSPB, added: “No matter the size or type of outdoor space you have, everyone can help wildlife in their local area.

“From planting wildflowers in flower pots to create a pond, small steps can give nature a big helping hand.”

Dobbies Garden Centre’s podcast is available to listen to now for all the latest nature tips and tricks, at: www.dobbies.com/podcasts