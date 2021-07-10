Live music is on its way back – enjoy WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC playlist while you wait

We’re counting down the days until live music makes its proper return. If you can’t wait, The Hope & Anchor will be welcoming music fans this Saturday night, as Bottlekids play.

And Marvellous is next weekend.

At the end of the month, Wokingham Music Club returns with Never The Bride – find out why it’s a great choice when you read our playlist for this week.

The group are just one of 10 great acts for you to listen to for FREE on Spotify.

Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat.

Never The Bride – Worth it Work it

The first band to ever play at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) was Never The Bride so it’s very fitting that they will be playing the first WMC gig after lockdown.

Here’s their latest single and anyone that has seen the band before will know what an exciting live band they are.

Based around the dynamic duo of Nikki Lamborn and Catherine Feeney, the band never disappoint so it’s well worth getting along to the show on Friday, July 23 to celebrate the return of live music – www.neverthebride.com

One Eyed Man – Cornish Shores

As well as putting on individual live shows, Wokingham Music Club has a stage at the Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Weekend (Saturday to Monday).

Here’s an artist that will be appearing on that stage. Stuart Hutton aka One Eyed Man is clearly a talented artist as he writes, records, and produces his music himself and also created the video for this new single. We’re looking forward to seeing him at the festival – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial

Gemma Dorsett – Hunger

Gemma has visited the area to play on many occasions and we hope it’s not too long before we see her here again as we’d love to see her perform this single live – www.gemmadorsett.com

Ben Portsmouth – Today, Tomorrow & Always

A song from local artist Ben’s recent Remember Me EP. Many will know Ben in his Elvis guise where he has received worldwide recognition – www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk

Dennis Siggery & Neil Sadler – Gypsy Woman

Dennis’s voice, combined with Neil’s guitar playing, go together perfectly on their new album, ‘Higher Ground’ recorded at Neil’s, Wokingham-based, No Machine Studios – ericstreetband.com

Modesty Blue – Time of Your Life

Go back in time to the 80s with Ascot based Modesty Blue who have just released this Stock Aitken and Waterman inspired track with a retro feel and a hooky chorus – www.heavytrafficmusic.co.uk/artists/modesty-blue

The Wave Machine – Slow Right Down

The Wave Machine is the creative name for singer-songwriter Angus Trott who grew up in Wokingham before moving to Brighton. He will be returning in August to perform at Wokingham Festival – www.thewavemachine.co.uk

Josh Okeefe – We’re All the Same

Josh, who currently resides in Nashvile, Tennessee, has led a nomadic lifestyle and in August his journey brings him to Wokingham to appear at the festival – www.joshokeefe.com

Reliant – When She Goes

They have members from Wokingham & Reading and appeared in our Top 10 of 2020 as well as being runners up for best band in Radio Wigwam’s Awards 2020 – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

Third Lung – Hold the Line

It’s Third Lung with their latest single and it’s another uplifting sing-along anthem. The band, who has local links, is releasing a series of singles of which this is the latest – thirdlungband.com