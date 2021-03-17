Live music plan for Riseley pub as lockdown restrictions start to be eased

AS THE country prepares for the lockdowns to be lifted, a Riseley pub is making preparations for its first gig of the year.

The B Side will perform an outdoor performance in the garden of The Bull.

The band will appear on Sunday, May 30, with the music starting from 1pm and continuing through to 6pm.

They will be joined by Jeff Thomas and Phil Spreadbury.

If wet, the band will move indoors and all government guidelines at the time of the performance will be adhered to.

For more details, or to book a table, call the pub on 0118 343 0565.