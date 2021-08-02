Live music returns to Dog & Patridge in Yateley

A YATELEY pub will host a range of live gigs throughout August.

The Dog and Partridge, on Reading Road, will host an evening of live music each weekend.

Abi Powell will be kicking off on Friday, August 6, with her open mic night, followed by a performance from Ashley Stone on August 7.

On Saturday, August 14, visitors will be dancing the night away for MMBO Presents Garden Grooves.

Punters can enjoy listening to old school anthems for The Ultimate 90’s Disco on Friday, August 20, with a night of entertainment from Robbie Lee on Saturday, August 21.

Finishing off the month with David Julian on Saturday, August 28, and Pixie Devalle on Monday, August 30.

Most shows will start at 8.30pm, excluding Garden Grooves, which will begin at 3pm.

For more details, visit: dogandpartridgeyateley.co.uk