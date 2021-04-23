Live shows return at Bracknell’s South Hill Park

LIVE shows are being welcomed back on stage with open arms this summer.

South Hill Park, in Bracknell, is getting ready for its summer season jam-packed with shows and events for audiences to enjoy post-lockdown.

Kicking off with Comedy Cellar in the Wilde, on Wednesday, May 26, the whole season will include theatre shows, comedy, music and much more.

Performances including Alice in Wonderland, The Wind in the Willows, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and A Midsummer Night’s Dream will also run to keep people entertained throughout the summer months.

Audience members can watch a range of music concerts with Bracknell Jazz, The Supertonics Big Band, Israeli-born pianist Amit Yahav, and Keith James’ show, The Songs of Leonard Cohen.

To finish the season, South Hill Park will be hosting The Festival of Food and Music across its grounds on Sunday, August 29.

Craig Titley, chief executive of South Hill Park, said: “Having implemented a number of Covid measures to keep the public safe during their visit, our summer programme includes a season of socially-distanced indoor and outdoor live performances, over 60 performing and visual arts courses and workshops, cinema screenings and the recent partial re-opening of the Atrium restaurant.

“There is so much affection for South Hill Park Arts Centre and I am delighted to welcome back our loyal audiences, staff, volunteers and partners this summer.”

Takeaways and outdoor table service is now available at the Atrium Bar with the aim to re-open indoors on Monday, May 17.

For more information visit: southhillpark.org.uk