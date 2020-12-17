Living next to a sewage treatment plant would be a ‘nuisance’ says councillor

A Wokingham councillor made a case against building 153 homes next to a sewage treatment plant.

Last night, Cllr Abby Tebboth, Labour councillor for Norreys East on Wokingham Town Council, spoke out about Barratt David Wilson Homes’ plan to build the houseson Ashridge Farm.

The meeting took place after we had gone to press, a full report will appear next week.

The site, which would be accessible via Warren House Road and Bell Foundry Lane, is directly next to Thames Water Sewage Treatment works.

“I’ve been looking at the odour impact report, and for some homeowners, the smell would be two to three times the level accepted,” Cllr Tebboth said. “It would become a nuisance. People wouldn’t be able to use their gardens in the summer. The play area and SANG would also be affected.”

This was echoed by Cllr Rachel Burgess, Labour councillor for Norreys and Cllr Gregor Murray, Conservative councillor for Norreys on the borough council.

Cllr Murray said having previously lived near Slough sewage works, the “awful smell” would get into the house easily.

“Honestly, I am against it,” he said. “I wouldn’t personally want to live beside sewage works, and I wouldn’t expect anyone else to do it either.

“I know that there is a need for affordable housing in Wokingham, and that to make a home truly affordable there has to be a compromise, but usually the compromise is in size, or proximity to a town centre or transport links, it is not because the house is located next to a sewage works.

“I accept that land is at a premium in our borough also, but just because this land is available and cheap doesn’t mean we should encourage homes to be built on it.”

He added: “All our residents deserve to have a great quality of life and I feel this is a compromise too far.”

Flood risk is also a concern.

Cllr Tebboth believes the floodplain location is inappropriate for housebuilding.

“Some of the homes are proposed for Flood Zone 3 — the highest risk,” she said. “This is a problem.

“Building on farmland that would soak up water is also going to increase the flood risk to existing homes, by increasing surface runoff. And the problem is only going to increase as climate change worsens.”

She said there residents in Norreys are also concerned about the blind corner on Warren House Road, the safety of families crossing the street and the nearby infrastructure to support rising resident numbers in the ward.

“There has been lots of development in Norreys over the last five years,” she added.

“There is a big concern over losing green spaces.”

Also against the plans, Cllr Rachell Burgess questioned how many affordable and social rent homes will be created.

This, she said, is a priority for the borough.

The plans were debated at last night’s extraordinary planning committee meeting.

For more information, or to watch the debate, visit: www.youtube.com/embed/_Pf8hVRZLCY