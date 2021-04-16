Liz prepares to paint in the big outdoors again

A watercolour artist whose paintings capture the joy of the natural world, has amassed more than 1,200 online students worldwide during covid.

But now the inspiring Liz Chaderton is looking forward to live classes starting again on May 21 with an outdoor sketching session.

“We’ll use the beautiful buildings at Micklems Farm in Knowl Hill, near Twyford, as our muse and then hopefully move out into the area.

“Using pen and wash, we’ll look at composition, working on location, what to put in and what to leave out,” said Liz of Hurst.

“The full programme of live classes will start again, all at Micklems Farm, with covid security in place and as long as no other restrictions apply. I am really looking forward to welcoming students back.”

There are still places on most of the courses which include painting watercolours on canvas, animals, pen and wash, a watercolour taster, gold and metal leaf with watercolour, lively portraits and birds.

Details are at www.lizchaderton.co.uk. The courses cost £90-95 including materials and tea/coffee and biscuits.

Professional artist and tutor Liz started live online courses in June 2020 and also put short films on YouTube for students at her Shiplake weekly class. “Being creative during lockdown was so good for everyone’s wellbeing,” she said.

In November she launched pre-recorded online courses including beginners’ watercolour, line and wash, painting animals, painting horses, negative painting and ink resist technique. Students set their own pace and repeat as they wish. Details of the courses, costing £15 to £95, are at www.lizchadertonstudio.co.uk.

She’s had students from the UK, Italy, America, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Liz also posts free weekly tips on the course website and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/lizchaderton. She has 200 students registered for pre-recorded lessons and almost 1200 on YouTube.

One pre-recorded course online student said: “I am feeling pretty pleased with myself, I have achieved so much. Would never have thought I could produce the donkey I have painted.

“I loved every minute of it though obviously it wasn’t always easy. But Liz just makes me feel I can do it. I think it’s the fun way she puts it over – how could it be difficult? I couldn’t be more pleased with all I have achieved.”