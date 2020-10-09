Liz takes the trail to the big outdoors

An artist with a passion for painting cows, chickens and other creatures has written a book to inspire others.

A full-time professional artist for over three years, Liz Chaderton will have her book, Painting Animals in Watercolour, published in November.

Her first book sold 500 copies in just two weeks and is now in a second edition.

But art lovers can see Liz’s work and share her huge enthusiasm before that. This Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm, she is part of the Autumn Henley Arts Trail.

Sharing the marquee on Liz’s front drive at 2 Laburnham Cottages, Lodge Road, Hurst RG10 0ER will be another artist.

She is Catherine Ingleby, of Waltham St Lawrence, who paints racehorses, working dogs and other sporting subjects in oils.

Liz explained the background to her new book.

“I paint in watercolour, it’s my passion. Painting animals is my particular passion, though I do other subjects as well.

“Animals have a huge variety of character. I like to capture the essence of an animal, rather than paint every single hair.”

Making that point, she asks in amazement: “Did you know a chicken has 8,000 feathers?”

Her feet are firmly on local ground: “I prefer to paint cows rather than wildebeest. I absolutely adore painting. I like doing it every day and finding beauty and the extraordinary in something we usually take for granted.”

Her paintings are uplifting. “I want to make paintings which have people smiling, and also reconnecting with animals and nature,” she said.

Liz, married to Ian and with two sons, aims to help creatures and nature. ”If you see everyday animals in a new light, you may look after them and their environment a bit better,” she explained.

Her book takes people through sketching, drawing from life, watercolour techniques and goes through to finished work. Using watercolour with pastels, ink or collage is also covered.

The book from The Crowood Press has around 100 pages and will cost £9.99. It will be out around the second week of November through bookshops and also online.

”It’s not a coffee table book. I expect to see it splashed in paint,” she said.

The Arts Trail also includes Twyford and Shiplake.

Stained glass artist Vanessa Beresford is displaying her work and taking commissions at 20, Hermitage Drive RG10 9HS tomorrow (Friday) and this Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can make their own stained glass creation. Earlier this week there were still places on Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 9.30am, at £40 per person. You can book by emailing vanbere@gmail.com or calling 07908555218.

Also displaying their work with Vanessa are two Woodley artists: highly qualified professional photographer Neil Onslow and Michael Garaway who paints urban architecture in acrylics and has exhibited at The Royal Academy in London.

Some artists are displaying their work online. Work by Twyford Illustrator Sally Castle and others can be seen via the arts trail website: www.henleyartstrail.com