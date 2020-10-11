Local AI company wins twice over at Thames Valley Tech Awards

VOLUME, a Wokingham-based artificial intelligence company has collected two awards at this year’s Thames Valley Tech Awards.

The business was awarded the Innovative Tech Company and Tech Employer of the Year awards at the ceremony last month.

“We’re delighted to have been recognised as the most Innovative Tech Company,” a spokesperson for Volume told Wokingham.Today.

“Having pivoted the business towards Artificial Intelligence in 2015, we have since developed products that help global enterprises and smaller businesses dramatically enhance their customer experience and increase operational efficiency.

“This award gives our teams the recognition they deserve for all the hard work they have put in and ultimately reaffirms our credibility and position in the industry as tech innovators.”

According to the spokesperson, Volume practices innovation everyday to improve people’s lives through voice-first technology.

And the team is thrilled to have received the Tech Employer of the Year Award, too.

“We’re super proud to have received this award, especially during unprecedented times like this,” the spokesperson added.

“We’ve always taken pride in our strong company culture and the global pandemic really tested this when we were all required to work from home.

“However we were technology-enabled and ready for any situation so for this to be recognised and to be able to share that with our people as well as those looking to join us on our exciting journey, it’s truly a wonderful feeling.

“The awards mean a great deal to us and as we continue to strive for the best, it would be a great achievement to win them again next year.”

Volume wasn’t the only local winner.

Content Guru, a Bracknell-based cloud contact centre, was awarded Communications Company of the Year.

Judges praised the organisation for its work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including setting up healthcare call centres to help cope with the crisis.

Martin Taylor, deputy CEO at Content Guru, said: “I am very pleased that our team have been recognised with this prestigious award for their hard work throughout Covid-19.

“Content Guru and its parent company, Redwood Technologies Group, have been running global operations from their headquarters in Bracknell for more than 25 years.

“As such, we really value this recognition in our home area.”

The Thames Valley Tech Awards have now been running for three years, and seek to celebrate the best in business across the area.

Often referred to as the UK’s biggest tech hub outside of London, the region has seen technology become a significant part of its economy for more than 20 years.

To see a full round-up of this year’s winners, visit: tvtechawards.co.uk