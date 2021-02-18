Local bus operator keeps customers safe with gallons of hand sanitiser

CUSTOMERS on Reading Buses have used more than 2,500 litres of hand sanitizer on their travels.

The bus company said measures to keep customers and employees safe during the pandemic are under constant review. This includes monitoring the use of hand gel.

“We want to re-emphasise the message that at all times the prime objective at Reading Buses is to look after the safety of those people who have to travel,” said chief executive officer Robert Williams.

“In addition to the hand sanitiser on every bus, we have many other measures to help keep our customers, and our drivers, safe. Buses are cleaned even more so than ever before, with special attention paid to high-contact areas such as hand poles and bell pushes.

“Customers are reminded to wear a face covering for the entirety of their journeys and to keep the windows open to help with ventilation.

“It’s things like this, and more, that help to keep everyone safe and well on our buses.”

Reading Buses is also selling branded individual hand sanitiser bottles to raise funds for their charity of the year, Sport in Mind.

Mr Williams added: “The hand sanitiser is great because it comes with a handy clip and smells good too.

“All profits from the sale of the collection as well as individual protective items go straight to Sport in Mind which means that all our fundraising efforts will help them.”

Hand sanitiser, a colourful face covering, a pen and ‘I love Reading Buses’ badge, are being sold at their Bus Shop, Broad Street Mall, at £7 in support of Sport in Mind.

For more information, or to buy online, visit: reading-buses.myshopify.com