Local businesses struggling with low demand and late payments

IT PAYS to pay on time, according to the ICAEW.

More than half of South East businesses are experiencing low demand, and nearly a third of companies are struggling with late payments as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The accountancy body found that in the fourth quarter of 2020, more than one-in-five (57%) of the region’s enterprises reported customer demand to be a growing issue –up from 35% last year.

And nearly one third (31%) of companies in the region are tackling late payments, largely caused by financial problems due to the pandemic.

“Companies in the South East have told us that a lack of consumer demand and late payments are growing problems,” said Harpreet Panesar, ICAEW regional director for the South East.

“We urge the government to double-down on its efforts to secure a fair trade deal which will help stimulate and sustain the UK’s post-Covid economic recovery.”