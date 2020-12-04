Wokingham.Today

Local businesses struggling with low demand and late payments

by Charlotte King0
Picture: Free-Photos via Pixabay

IT PAYS to pay on time, according to the ICAEW.

More than half of South East businesses are experiencing low demand, and nearly a third of companies are struggling with late payments as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The accountancy body found that in the fourth quarter of 2020, more than one-in-five (57%) of the region’s enterprises reported customer demand to be a growing issue –up from 35% last year.

And nearly one third (31%) of companies in the region are tackling late payments, largely caused by financial problems due to the pandemic.

“Companies in the South East have told us that a lack of consumer demand and late payments are growing problems,” said Harpreet Panesar, ICAEW regional director for the South East.

“We urge the government to double-down on its efforts to secure a fair trade deal which will help stimulate and sustain the UK’s post-Covid economic recovery.”

