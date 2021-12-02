Local clubs celebrated in Wokingham Borough Sports Council Sports Awards 2021

Woodley United FC picked up a trio of awards at Wokingham Borough Sports Council’s annual awards evening.

WBSC held its awards night on Friday November, 26, after a year’s absence, at the Cantley Café, Cantley Recreation Ground, Wokingham.

Sadly due to the rising number of positive coronavirus results in the borough, the evening was restricted to award winners only being invited to attend.

For Woodley United and its members it was an excellent evening with three awards won for the football club.

The club was presented with the Service to Sport (Club) award to go with the awards won in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Chris Coniam was recognised for 30 years’ service to local football and sport with the Service to Sport (Individual) award.

Making it a trio of awards was Paul Ferris who received the Unsung Hero award for the sterling work he does at the club in providing football for so many.

The Mayor of Earley, Councillor Anne Bassett was also on hand to attend the ceremony where she presented the Spirit of Sport award to winners Colin and Kate Stonehouse who were selected after their outstanding work with Berkshire Brigands mixed ability rugby team.

Other winners included Crowthorne & Crown Wood Cricket Club’s ‘Coyotes Women’s Softball Team’ who were awarded the prize for the Female Team Award to cap off a remarkable debut season for the side.

Full list of winners

U14 Girls (Ivor Baker Awards Cup): Danae Boitsidis (Reading Royals/Bracknell & Wokingham Swimming Club Bulmershe School)

U14 Boys: Maddox Gillas (Reading Athletics Club/Oxford United FC Forest School)

U18 Girls (Squires Garden Centre Cup): Lottie Clarke (Tumbling The Holt School)

U18 Boys (Trademark Windows Cup): Reuben Henry-Daire (Reading Athletic Club)

Coach of the Year (Sand Martins Golf Club Shield): Ajay Naik (Kingfisher Table Tennis Club)

Volunteer of the Year (Wokingham Town Council Cup): Morgan & Bronwyn Brennan (Reading Cricket Club)

Unsung Hero (The Chris Evans Trophy): Paul Ferris (Woodley United FC)

Female Team Award (South Berkshire Hockey Club Cup): Coyotes Women’s Softball Cricket Team (Crowthorne & Crown Wood Cricket Club)

Male Team Award (Reading Rugby Club Cup): Woodley Pensioners Football Team

Service to Sport – Individual (The Get Reading Cup): Chris Coniam (Bulmershe School/Woodley United FC)

Service to Sport – Club (The Wokingham News Cup): Woodley United FC

Spirit of Sport (Earley Town Council Cup): Colin & Kate Stonehouse (Berkshire Brigands Mixed Ability Rugby – Reading RFC)

Senior Man (Wokingham Borough Council Cup): Monty Neave (Reading Hockey Club)

Chairman’s Award (WBSC Chairman’s Cup): Beverley Thompson (Sport & Leisure Manager, Wokingham Borough Council)

Service to Disabled Sport (BT2000 Cup): Keith Hutchings (Wokingham Bowling Club)

Excellence in Sport (Woodley Town Council Cup): Emma Thompson (Chelsea FC & Waingells College)