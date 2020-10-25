Local firm’s new name is a head-turner

A READING and Henley-based law firm has changed its name to THP Solicitors.

It had formerly been known as The Head Partnership. Last week, it announced a transition to the new name along with a new visual identity and contemporary website.

The company rebrand comes after the law firm undertook a strategic review of both the market and the attributes that clients’ value.

Richard Rodway, family partner at THP Solicitors, said: “During the coronavirus lockdown, our staff quickly adapted to the challenges of delivering excellent legal expertise in a remote environment and we continued to provide all of our services to both new and existing clients. Our refreshed branding tries to encompass the strengths and flexibility our team demonstrated during this period.”

He added: “It was important to us that THP Solicitors retained its established core values but at the same time developed an identity that reflects our current attributes and capabilities.

“The rebrand is our way of letting people know who we are and what they’ll get when they work with us.

For more details, log on to www.thpsolicitors.co.uk