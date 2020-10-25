The Wokingham Paper

Local firm’s new name is a head-turner

by Phil Creighton0

A READING and Henley-based law firm has changed its name to THP Solicitors.

It had formerly been known as The Head Partnership. Last week, it announced a transition to the new name along with a new visual identity and contemporary website.

The company rebrand comes after the law firm undertook a strategic review of both the market and the attributes that clients’ value.

Richard Rodway, family partner at THP Solicitors, said: “During the coronavirus lockdown, our staff quickly adapted to the challenges of delivering excellent legal expertise in a remote environment and we continued to provide all of our services to both new and existing clients. Our refreshed branding tries to encompass the strengths and flexibility our team demonstrated during this period.”

He added: “It was important to us that THP Solicitors retained its established core values but at the same time developed an identity that reflects our current attributes and capabilities.

“The rebrand is our way of letting people know who we are and what they’ll get when they work with us.

For more details, log on to www.thpsolicitors.co.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

