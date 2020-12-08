Local firm’s refresh has the you factor

IT’S ALL about you.

That’s the message of a brand refresh for one of the royal county’s oldest firms.

Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in Reading and Henley, last week started to introduce the new visual identity, promising that it is continuing to “evolve and enhance” how it communicates with clients.

And it’s a major operation, spanning the past 18 months, that has included a new website, a new practice management system and cloud-based IT systems to ensure staff can access remotely.

Blandy says that the changes are focused on giving its clients clear, practical and effective legal advice, a responsive and highly personal service and, crucially, value for money.

It says that it wants to represent clients as it helps to develop a long-lasting working relationship, be it working on redundancy, relationship breakdowns, moving house or planning for the future.

A spokesperson said: “We are, and always will be, Blandy & Blandy. Our values of excellence, integrity and approachability remain unchanged and we are immensely proud of our heritage, which reaches back to 1733. We will continue to celebrate this alongside our forward-thinking focus.”

“We are committed to ensuring that our clients benefit from the confidence, consistency and cost-efficiency which comes with being able to trust one firm with your legal needs, private and commercial.”

For further information or legal advice, log on to: www.blandy.co.uk.