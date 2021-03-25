Local football leagues prepare for return to action

Eversley & California are set to resume their season in April in a cup competition to conclude the season.



The Boars have been drawn into Group A of the Combined Counties Football League Fripp-Smith Trophy.



It was decided that the 2020/21 league campaign was to be deemed null and void, and replaced by a cup competition, which will be contested by 23 clubs.

Eversley now have several fixtures to look forward to in the coming months where they face Ash Unite FC on Saturday, April 10 before playing Cobham, Frimley Green, Ascot United, Sandhurst Town and Fleet Town in the following weeks.

Binfield FC are poised for a return to the pitch when they continue their journey in the FA Vase on Saturday, April 10.



The Moles will be away at Deal Town FC in the third-round of the competition with a chance to enact revenge of the side that eliminated them from the FA Vase in the 2019/20 season.

The Thames Valley Counties Women’s Football League is also set for a return after a unanimous vote at a SGM meeting on Monday evening to continue the league season. League matches will resume on Saturday, April 4 and the season is set to be completed on May 31.



Meanwhile, the Bracknell Sunday League voted to void the league season and put on a supplementary cup competition.



The League’s general secretary Tony Hardy said: “Clearly we considered resuming and completing our league programme, but with only 25% of fixtures played, this was always going to be a tall order.



“So, to provide our teams with football, we decided to play out our League Senior and Junior Cup competitions and to put on two supplementary cup competitions to be played on a Champions League basis.



“There is huge support amongst our clubs to continue the season and the hard work of making necessary arrangements and scheduling fixtures has started.”